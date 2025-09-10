 Karan Johar REACTS To Lavish Dharma Productions Office In The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Trailer: 'Yeh Sapna Jo Aryan Khan Ne Dikhaya...'
Karan Johar was all praises for Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, set to premiere on Netflix on September 18. The trailer, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and SS Rajamouli, showcased a lavish Dharma Productions office with a terrace pool. Reacting on Instagram, Karan wrote, "Yeh sapna jo Aryan ne dikhaya hai mujhe…Koi yeh building with terrace pool dila do!"

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Aryan Khan's series, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, is set to premiere on Netflix on September 18, marking his directorial debut. A few days ago, the much-awaited trailer was unveiled, receiving widespread praise on social media. It also featured cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and SS Rajamouli. The trailer showcased a lavish Dharma Productions office, complete with a terrace pool, adding an extravagant feel, which even prompted a delighted reaction from Karan Johar.

KJo Reacts To Lavish Dharma Productions Office In The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Taking to his Instagram story on Tuesday, September 9, Karan wrote, "Yeh sapna jo Aryan ne dikhaya hai mujhe…Iska key karoon??? Koi yeh building with terrace pool dila do! (This dream that Aryan has shown me… what do I even do with it? Someone please get me this building with a terrace pool!) #Badsofbollywood #Cantwait."

Check it out:

Karan Johar Praises Aryan Khan

Earlier, Johar, who has a cameo in Aryan's series, lauded Shah Rukh Khan's son on social media.

He shared The Ba***ds Of Bollywood trailer and wrote, "@___aryan___ ‘s dream...vision...passion! All right here for you to watch, relish, enjoy, discuss & more...I cannot wait for everyone to witness the absolute madness that is ready to explode on all your screens on 18th September...dil thaam ke baithye!!!To the entire team - keep the madness alive and best of luck!!! And goes without saying....I love you Aryan! Your time to show ‘em all!"

Aryan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood will, for the first time ever, unite the three Khans, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan, on screen.

The show features a star-studded cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Badshah, SS Rajamouli, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Disha Patani, and many others.

