Zaheer Iqbal Kisses Sonakshi Sinha's Hand In FIRST Wedding Photos: 'Love Guided Through All Challenges'

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are officially married! After being in a relationship for seven years, the couple tied the knot in Mumbai.

After the intimate wedding, Sonakshi and Zaheer took to her Instagram handle to share official photos from the wedding.

She captioned it, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever ❤️ Sonakshi ♾️ Zaheer. 23.06.2024"

Check out the photos:

In the photos, Sonakshi is seen wearing a gorgeous ivory saree and finishing off her look with a sleek bun. Zaheer, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white embroidery kurta.

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married as per the Special Marriage Act, 1954, as confirmed by the groom’s father, Iqbal Ratansi, to the Free Press Journal.

Further, he also denied the reports of Sonakshi converting to Islam to marry Zaheer. “She is not converting and that is for sure. Theirs is a union of hearts and religion has no role to play whatsoever. I believe in humanity. God is called Bhagwan by Hindus and Allah by Muslims. But at the end of the day, we are all human beings. My blessings are with Zaheer and Sonakshi,” Zaheer’s father said.

On Saturday, Sonakshi and her family conducted a pooja ceremony at Ramayana, her family house in Mumbai.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been in a relationship for seven years. While both actors have remained tight-lipped about their romance, it is said that only their close friends will be invited to the wedding reception, which will take place at Mumbai's Bastian.

The duo also starred in the 2022 film Double XL.