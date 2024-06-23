VIDEO: Zaheer Iqbal Reaches Mosque In Mumbai's Bandra Ahead Of Wedding With Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood actor Zaheer Iqbal, who is all set to marry actress Sonakshi Sinha on June 23, was spotted arriving at a mosque in Mumbai's Bandra locality on Sunday, just hours before exchanging vows. He was at his casual best as he reached the mosque, sans his family members.

A video of the groom has now gone viral on the internet in which he can be seen wearing a checkered shirt and jeans, along with a neon cap. He was all smiles as he left his residence for the mosque.

As the paps congratulated him, Zaheer was seen blushing and he quickly zoomed inside the mosque premises.

Zaheer's father Iqbal Ratansi revealed to FPJ recently that the marriage will not have any religious ceremonies, and that the two will neither get married as per Hindu rituals nor Islam. Instead, Sonakshi and Zaheer will have a civil marriage as per the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

"Sonakshi is not converting and that is for sure. Theirs is a union of hearts and religion has no role to play whatsoever," Ratansi added.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding will reportedly be held at the latter's residence in Carter Road, Bandra, and it will be followed by an intimate reception bash in the city. The reception will be attended by the family members of the newlyweds, and actors Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem are also expected to mark their attendance.

On Saturday, a special pooja was organised by the Sinhas at their residence, Ramayana, in Juhu, for Sonakshi and Zaheer's happy married life. The bride-to-be glowed in a blue salwar suit, and gifts have already started pouring in for the couple at the actress' residence.