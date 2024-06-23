 Shatrughan Sinha Reveals There Were 'Conflicts' Before Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding: 'Stress Has Been Sorted'
Shatrughan Sinha Reveals There Were 'Conflicts' Before Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding: 'Stress Has Been Sorted'

Sonakshi and Zaheer are all set to marry on June 23 in Mumbai after dating for several years

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 10:38 AM IST
article-image

Veteran Bollywood actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha has now revealed that there were certain "pre-wedding conflicts" in the family as daughter Sonakshi Sinha decided to marry longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. He, however, added that the problems were "sorted" now.

Sonakshi and Zaheer are all set to marry on June 23 in Mumbai itself after dating for several years. When news of the wedding first broke, Shatrughan had denied having any knowledge about it and had even gone on record to say that kids these days do not take parents' consent, but they only inform their decision.

His statement grabbed eyeballs and speculations went viral that all was not well in the Sinha household with respect to Sonakshi's decision to marry Zaheer. And now, Shatrughan has confirmed that there indeed were conflicts and disagreements.

"Shadiyan sab ke ghar hoti hain. Pre-wedding conflicts are also common. We are all okay now. Whatever the stress has been sorted," he told Times Now. He added that just because Sonahsi was his daughter, it does not mean that she cannot have what she wants in life for herself.

article-image

He added that the family will be attending the wedding reception of Sonakshi and Zaheer in Mumbai on June 23, and that they all will have "a lot of fun".

Sonakshi and Zaheer had an intimate mehendi ceremony on Friday evening in the presence of their friends and family members, and on Saturday, the Sinha family had organised a pre-wedding pooja for the Heeramandi actress.

Bride-to-be Sonakshi looked radiant in a blue salwar suit and she even flashed a quirky smile at the cameras when she spotted the paps outside her residence.

article-image

Sonakshi and Zaheer will reportedly get married in a civil marriage under the Special Marriage Act on Sunday morning, and it will be followed by an intimate bash in the evening. Along with the Sinha and Iqbal families, actors Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi and Saqib Salim are also expected to attend the reception.

