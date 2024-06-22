'Shaadi Ki Tayyariyan': Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding Outfits Revealed; Watch VIDEO

Sonakshi Sinha |

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's highly awaited weddings have added to the glamour of Bollywood's wedding season. As fans excitedly anticipate the big day, a fresh video emerged revealing the couple's wedding attire. The costumes, designed by some of the fashion industry's biggest stars, offer a perfect combination of heritage, elegance, and current flair.

The video captured and shared by Papparazi shows a man getting out of the car with designer ironed outfits, it showcased the 'shaadi ki tayariyan' of the duo. The theme of the wedding seems to be royal elegance featuring rich floral arrangements, complementing the opulence of Sonakshi and Zaheer’s ensembles.

Netizens Reaction To The Wedding Outfits

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding outfits encapsulate the essence of traditional Indian wedding attire, infused with contemporary design elements. Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike are eagerly waiting to see the couple's grand appearance, setting new trends in the world of wedding fashion. As soon as the video went viral on the internet, fans reacted to their wedding outfits and gave their views about the same.

One of the users wrote, "Ohh dulhan ka dress to reveal hogya."

Another commented, "Best Jodi of the year."

"Bhansali ke ghar se aaye hai kya," user commented.

Read Also Sonakshi Sinha-Inspired Bridal Looks Ahead Of Her Wedding

On Thursday, The Free Press Journal exclusively confirmed that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to tie the know in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 under which the couple had reportedly given the mandatory one-month notice to the marriage registrar. Sonakshi is not converting to Islam, as confirmed by Iqbal Ratansi.

Also, Shatrughan Singh and Poonam attended a pre-wedding party with Sonakshi, Zaheer, and other close family members. Sonakshi and Zaheer have always kept their love private, but now their wedding plans are causing quite a stir. The two starred in the 2022 film Double XL.