Sonakshi Sinha-Inspired Bridal Looks Ahead Of Her Wedding

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | June 22, 2024
Bollywood Dabangg queen Sonakshi Sinha is all set to tie the knot with actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024. While we await the special wedding, here are times when the actress stunned in bridal looks.
Image credit: Aslisona | Instagram
Serving as top bridal inspiration, the actress has adorned many traditional lehengas with modern flair. She looked breathtaking in the black lehenga boasting of gold thread and gota embroidery. The attire featured a matching blouse with a round neckline and a net dupatta.
The 'Kalank' star oozed beauty and elegance in traditional looks. The beige and gold lehenga from designer Falguni Shane Peacock is a true showcase of royalty in simplicity.
Talking about bridal outfits, you cannot miss the colour red, which symbolises purity and Indian culture. Sonakshi's red ensemble, donned with heavy embroidery, should be your inspiration for this year's wedding.
Soon-to-be bride Sonakshi's enchanting look in an exquisite off-white lehenga with intricate design is an attention-grabbing piece. From royal sarees to striking lehengas, she is renowned for her ethnic fashion in the industry.
The pastel lehenga has been the biggest trend in the 2024 wedding season, and Sonakshi effortlessly stood out with this stunning pastel lehenga. The flower details in the hair enhanced her beauty.
The anticipated wedding is set to take place in a private civil marriage, and the fashion enthusiast eagerly awaits the actress's fashionable looks from the wedding.
