 VIDEO: Sonakshi Sinha's Mom Poonam Gets Irked After Paps Mob Car As She Leaves For Daughter's Wedding
Sonakshi Sinha is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, on June 23, 2024.

Updated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 04:42 PM IST
article-image

The wedding day has finally arrived! Sonakshi Sinha is set to marry her longtime boyfriend and actor Zaheer Iqbal today, June 23, 2024. Earlier, Sonakshi's mother, Poonam Sinha, was spotted leaving her residence, Ramayana, as she headed to her daughter's wedding.

In the video, Poonam Sinha appeared irritated by the paparazzi, who mobbed her car, with one cameraman even shoving his phone through the driver’s window. A bodyguard was also seen pulling away one of the pap's mobile phones.

Check out the video:

article-image

On June 22, Poonam organised a traditional pre-wedding puja ceremony at Sinha's residence, which also included family members.

article-image

The groom's father Iqbal Ratnasi, confirmed Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding. He also revealed to the Free Press Journal on Friday that the marriage will not have any religious ceremonies. "It will have neither Hindu nor Muslim rituals. It will be a civil marriage," he said.

The marriage will be as per the Special Marriage Act, 1954, under which the couple had reportedly given the mandatory one-month notice to the marriage registrar.

article-image

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been in a relationship for 7 years. While both actors have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, it has been said that only close friends of Sonakshi and Zaheer will be invited to the wedding.

The couple will be hosting a wedding reception at a Mumbai restaurant in Bastian. According to DJ Ganesh, Sonakshi and Zaheer have invited around 1000 guests to their wedding reception. "Sonakshi has a private reception at Bastian in Dadar. I think 1,000 people are invited. So, I think it will be a full-on Bollywood mix-off until 4 in the morning," he said.

