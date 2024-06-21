Shatrughan Sinha Holds Son-In-Law Zaheer Iqbal Close, Sonakshi Sinha Is All Smiles In UNSEEN Photos From Family Get-Together

Photo Via Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding is just a few days away. The couple is all set to tie the knot on June 23, 2024, in Mumbai. Ahead of their D-Day, the soon-to-be-married duo met up with both families, which squashed all speculation surrounding the Sinha family's disapproval of Iqbal.

In the photos shared by Marzia Tyeby Bhobe, Sonakshi is seen happily clicking a selfie as her father, Shatrughan Sinha, held his son-in-law, Zaheer, close. The photo also features the actress' mother, Poonam Sinha; Zaheer's father, businessman-jeweller Iqbal Ratnasi; and the duo's close friends and family members.

Sharing this picture, it was captioned as ‘Mad house’.

Earlier, it was reported that Shatrughan would skip Sonakshi's wedding, however, reacting to the news, he told Zoom, "Why shouldn't I and why won't I? Her happiness is my happiness and vice versa. She has every right to choose her partner and the other details of her wedding. I am extremely tied up with my political work in Delhi. The very fact that I have still been in Mumbai conveys that I am here not only as her pillar of strength but as her real kavach (armour) as well.”

Sonakshi and Zaheer will reportedly have a court wedding on June 23, which will be followed by a wedding celebration at Bastian in Mumbai.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been in a relationship for seven years. While they are yet to react to the wedding rumours, a few days ago, the couple's wedding invitation went viral on social media, which was designed like a magazine cover.