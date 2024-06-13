 Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding Invite LEAKED; Couple To Host Grand Party At Shilpa Shetty's Restaurant
The invite has been designed as a magazine cover. It features a romantic picture of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 08:13 AM IST
article-image

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's audio wedding invite has been leaked on social media. As per the invite, the lovebirds are all set to get married on June 23 in Mumbai. While the actors have remained tight-lipped about their wedding plans, the leaked and now-viral invite suggests that the celebration will take place at actress Shilpa Shetty's restaurant Bastian. 

The invite has been designed as a magazine cover. It features an adorable picture of the couple in which Zaheer is seen kissing his wife-to-be. It mentions that the dress code for the evening is formal and festive. It also has 'Rumours were true' written on it.

Reportedly, the invite has an audio QR code with a message from the soon-to-be-married couple to the guests.

article-image
Sonakshi & Zaheer, wedding confirmed on June 23! 💍
byu/FleaBird_ inBollyBlindsNGossip

"To all our hip, tech-savvy and jasoos friends and family who has managed to land on this page, hi," the actress greets the invitees. Zaheer continues, "For the last seven years that we have been together, all the joy, love, laughter and many, many adventures has led us to this very moment."The couple further says, "The moment where go from being each other’s rumoured girlfriend and boyfriend to being each other’s definite and official husband and wife. Finally... This celebration will not be complete without you so drop whatever you’re doing on the 23rd of June and come party with us. See you there."

The actors have been dating for seven years. If reports are to be believed, in 2023, they moved in together. Also, they will have a registered court marriage on June 23.

article-image

Sonakshi and Zaheer have never shied away from acknowledging their relationship in public. They are often spotted together at restaurants and other locations in Mumbai.

Initially, they hid their relationship from the public, however, off late, they often shared adorable posts for each other on social media. Sonakshi and Zaheer even celebrated the New Year together, doing what the actress loves to do -- scuba diving.

On the work front, Sonakshi and Zaheer collaborated for the 2022 film Double XL and they also worked together in the music video titled Blockbuster.

