'Whose Life Is It?': Shatrughan Sinha WARNS Those Spreading 'Lies' About His Presence At Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding

Veteran actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha decided to silence all the speculations surrounding his presence at daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding with Zaheer Iqbal with his signature dialogue, "Khamosh!". He expressed his disappointment over those spreading fake news about his equation with his daughter.

Ever since news about Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding had gone viral, reports claimed that Shatrughan and his other family members were not happy with the wedding. Rumours also had it that the veteran actor might miss his own daughter's wedding.

However, quashing all rumours, Shatrughan came down heavily on trolls and stated that it was none of their business to speculate about his family. "Tell me, whose life is it anyway? It’s just the life of my only daughter Sonakshi, whom I’m very proud of and immensely fond of," he told Times Now.

He went on to say that he will definitely be there at the wedding and that he had no reason to miss it.

Shatrughan also mentioned that Sonakshi has every right to choose her life partner and that she looks very good with Zaheer next to her.

"Those who are coming out with fake news are just sounding very frustrated with this joyous occasion as they are spreading nothing but lies. I’d like to caution them with my signature dialogue: Khamosh, it’s none of your business," he added.

After news of Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding surfaced online, Shatrughan was quizzed about it, and he had told the media then that children do not take the consent of their parents anymore, but rather, just inform their decision. His statement sparked speculations of a rift in the family.

Later, reports also claimed that Sonakshi's mother Poonam Sinha and brother Luv Sinha had unfollowed the actress on Instagram.

In the midst of all the chatter, the bride-to-be is gearing up for the D-day and recently, she celebrated her bachelorette with her friends. Sonakshi and Zaheer will get married in an intimate ceremony on June 23 in Mumbai itself.