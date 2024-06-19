 'Wait Till Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Have A Child': Swara Bhasker On Interfaith Couples Facing Backlash
Swara Bhaskar talked about her marriage and being trolled for marrying a Muslim man, and activist Fahad Ahmad.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

Actress Swara Bhasker has been enjoying with BFF Sonakshi Sinha ahead of her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal. Recently, she talked about her marriage and being trolled for marrying a Muslim man. She stated that interfaith couples have to face such backlash giving an example of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal who have been facing ahead of their wedding on June 23.

In an interview with Connect Cine, Swara Bhasker opened up about her experience facing trolls on her marriage with activist Fahad Ahmad, she also shed light on interfaith couples. According to her, “One of the biggest myths of modern India is ‘love jihad’, where a Hindu girl marries a Muslim man. This applies to me as well. An interfaith couple can actually get beaten up in certain cities on Valentine’s Day.”

Here's What Swara Has To Say About Sonakshi & Zaheer

She was also questioned about Sonakshi and Zaheer’s relationship. To which the actress said, “Lots of experts offered their opinions during my wedding as well. But we’re talking about two consenting adults here. What they do in their private lives, whether they get married or not, it’s up to them. It’s nobody’s business if they’re living together, getting married in a court, or having a nikaah, or an Arya Samaj wedding. It’s between the man and the woman, and their families. It’s Sonakshi’s life; she’s chosen her partner. Her partner has chosen her. Now it’s between them and their families. I find this a very time-waste debate.”

Swara also feels that in Indian and South Asian countries these topics are largely talked about people often interfere in each other's lives. She concluded stating, “Wait and watch, when they have a child, there will be a separate debate around the child’s name. We’ve seen it happen with Kareena and Saif’s kids and with my kid. It’s completely idiotic, but this isn’t going to end anytime soon."

The lovebirds have been dating for seven years. Now, they are all set to get married on June 23 in Mumbai, and will reportedly organise a party for their close friends and family members post their court marriage. Recently, Sonakshi met her parents-in-law, and the pictures of their meetup went viral on the internet.

On the work front, Sonakshi and Zaheer collaborated for the 2022 film Double XL and they also worked together in the music video titled Blockbuster.

