Shatrughan Sinha To SKIP Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding? Pahlaj Nihalani Says 'Shatruji Himself Married Girl Of His Choice...'

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding is just a few days away. The couple, who have been dating for 7 years, are all set to tie the knot on June 23, 2024, in Mumbai.

Ever since Sonakshi's father Shatrughan Sinha's viral comment that ‘children these days do not ask for permission,' there have been rumours stating that he might not attend her wedding. In response, Sonakshi's uncle, Pahlaj Nihalani, told Times Now he can't remain upset for long as she is his 'laadli.'

Further, he added, "Shaadi nahin attend karne ka koi sawaal hi nahi paida hota. As Shatruji said to you, aaj kal he bachche inform karte hain, permission nahin lete. Why should he be upset if Sonakshi is marrying the boy of her choice? Shatruji himself married a girl of his choice forty years ago. Even I chose my own life partner when I married my wife. One should not have unrealistic expectations from one’s children."

Pahlaj defended Shatrughan’s reaction to Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding and said that the actress' mother must be aware. He added that all is well between Sonakshi and her family.

Sonakshi and Zaheer are yet to react to the wedding rumours. However, a few days ago, the couple's wedding invitation went viral on social media, which is designed like a magazine cover.

In the audio invite, Sonakshi and Zaheer are heard saying, "To all our hip, tech-savvy and jasoos (spy) friends and family, who managed to land on this page, hi... over the last seven years that we have been together, all the love, joy, laughter, and many adventures have led us to this very moment. The moment when we go from being each other's rumoured girlfriend and boyfriend to being each other's definite and official husband and wife. Finally! This celebration would not be complete without you. So, drop whatever you are doing on June 23, and come party with us. See you there."

Take a look at it: