 De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn Starrer Takes A Decent Start, Expected To Show A Jump Over The Weekend
Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, and Meezaan starrer De De Pyaar De 2 was released on Friday, and while it was expected that the film would take a bumper opening, the movie has taken a decent start at the box office. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 11:20 AM IST
Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, and Meezaan starrer De De Pyaar De 2 was released on Friday. The film received mixed reviews from the critics, but the audience liked it. While it was expected that the film would take a bumper opening, the movie has taken a decent start at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, De De Pyaar De 2 on its first day has approximately collected Rs. 8.50 crore, which is a decent amount. The movie had a very low occupancy during the morning and afternoon shows, but clearly, it showed a good jump in the evening and night shows.

De De Pyaar De Vs De De Pyaar De 2

De De Pyaar De on its first day had collected Rs. 9.11 crore on its day one. For De De Pyaar De 2, everyone was expecting a double-digit opening, but that didn't happen.

If we compare the first day collection of both movies, there's not much gap, but of course, the sequel has failed to surpass its first part.

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 & 3

It is expected that De De Pyaar De 2 will show a good jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday. De De Pyaar De during its first weekend had collected Rs. 38.54 crore (including Rs. 1.30 crore from Thursday paid previews).

So, it will be interesting to see whether De De Pyaar De 2 will surpass the weekend collection of its first instalment or not.

De De Pyaar De 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Even though the film will have its share of loyal audiences, word of mouth is what will do the trick. One just hopes and prays the film’s fate should not get literally translated to the film’s title! "

