De De Pyaar De 2 X (Twitter) Review: 'Full On Comedy', Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan Starrer Impresses Netizens

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan starrer De De Pyaar De 2 has hit the big screens today (November 14, 2025). The film is a sequel to the 2019 release De De Pyaar De, which had performed well at the box office. Many people have already watched the movie, and they have shared their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "#DeDePyaarDe2Review Rating ⭐⭐⭐🌟 3.5/5 Review " ENTERTAINING" DRAMA , EMOTION , FULL ON COMEDY 💯💯👌 The 1st half are Full on Comedy, Lighter ride with #AjayDevgn , #RakulPreetSingh #RMadhavan All scene was amazing. Dialogue & song . 2nd Half Some emotion & Drama (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#DeDePyaarDe2 is surprisingly entertaining, must much more than tralier Pure commerical entertainer which should be enjoyed with family @ajaydevgn is good , he underplayed himself as the character demands uff uff (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#DeDePyaarDe2 Review: De De Pyaar De 2 is a proper Indian family entertainer... the kind we’ve been missing! A solid story backed by surprising twists and turns, plus superb performances by #AjayDevgn #RMadhavan and #RakulPreetSingh Fans of first part... run to the theatre! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

While the film has received mixed reviews from the critics, it looks like the audience is enjoying it.

De De Pyaar De 2 Reviews

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars, and wrote, "Even though the film will have its share of loyal audiences, word of mouth is what will do the trick. One just hopes and prays the film’s fate should not get literally translated to the film’s title!"

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

De De Pyaar De 2 is expected to take a slow start at the box office. Trade experts have predicted that the movie might take an opening of Rs. 5-6 crore, which is surely a disappointing number.

The collection of the film depends on word of mouth.