 Sonakshi Sinha's Uncle Pahlaj Nihalani On Her Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal: 'These Days Children Make Their Own Decisions'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSonakshi Sinha's Uncle Pahlaj Nihalani On Her Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal: 'These Days Children Make Their Own Decisions'

Sonakshi Sinha's Uncle Pahlaj Nihalani On Her Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal: 'These Days Children Make Their Own Decisions'

Sonakshi Sinha is all set to her longtime boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024, in Mumbai.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 06:39 PM IST
article-image

Sonakshi Sinha, the daughter of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to become husband and wife soon. The couple will get married on June 23, 2024, in Mumbai.

Although the couple hasn't confirmed their wedding, Sonakshi's uncle, Pahlaj Nihalani, responded to the reports by telling Times Now that he sends them his good wishes.

Read Also
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding Invite LEAKED; Couple To Host Grand Party At Shilpa Shetty's...
article-image
Read Also
Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Guest List: Heeramandi Cast, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali...
article-image

He added, "They are finally getting married. I send them all my good wishes. Naturally, these days, children make their own decisions, so parents should be happy. The important thing is that the couple has to live a married life. They should love and be comfortable with each other.”

Read Also
Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Honey Singh Sends Best Wishes To 'Power Couple'
article-image

Pahlaj said that he hasn't discussed Sonakshi's wedding with Shatrughan Sinha yet. "He is supposed to come to Delhi for a swearing-in ceremony, which is slated for June 18," said Nihalani.

The former chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification added that he will be giving his 'blessings' as a wedding gift to the soon-to-be-married couple.

A few days ago, Sonakshi and Zaheer's unique wedding invitation was leaked online, which was designed like the cover of a magazine.

The invite said, "We're making it official (finally)! The rumours were true."

"To all our hip, tech-savvy and jasoos (spy) friends and family, who managed to land on this page, Hi... Over the last seven years that we have been together, all the love, joy, laughter, and many adventures have led us to this very moment. The moment when we go from being each other's rumoured girlfriend and boyfriend to being each other's definite and official husband and wife. Finally! This celebration would not be complete without you. So, drop whatever you are doing on June 23, and come party with us. See you there."

Sonakshi & Zaheer, wedding confirmed on June 23! 💍
byu/FleaBird_ inBollyBlindsNGossip

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sonakshi Sinha's Uncle Pahlaj Nihalani On Her Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal: 'These Days Children Make...

Sonakshi Sinha's Uncle Pahlaj Nihalani On Her Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal: 'These Days Children Make...

Kangana Ranaut REACTS To 'Melodi' Video: 'No Wonder She Thinks Modi Ji Is Team Meloni'

Kangana Ranaut REACTS To 'Melodi' Video: 'No Wonder She Thinks Modi Ji Is Team Meloni'

‘Kangana Only Got Slapped, People In This Country Are Actually Dying’: Swara Bhasker Reacts To...

‘Kangana Only Got Slapped, People In This Country Are Actually Dying’: Swara Bhasker Reacts To...

Badshah Issues Clarification After Being 'Forced' To Stop Dallas Show Midway: 'I Am Heartbroken, My...

Badshah Issues Clarification After Being 'Forced' To Stop Dallas Show Midway: 'I Am Heartbroken, My...

Karishma Tanna Comes Out In Support Of Dalljiet Kaur Amid Divorce News, Says, 'This Man Has Done...

Karishma Tanna Comes Out In Support Of Dalljiet Kaur Amid Divorce News, Says, 'This Man Has Done...