Sonakshi Sinha's Uncle Pahlaj Nihalani On Her Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal: 'These Days Children Make Their Own Decisions'

Sonakshi Sinha, the daughter of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to become husband and wife soon. The couple will get married on June 23, 2024, in Mumbai.

Although the couple hasn't confirmed their wedding, Sonakshi's uncle, Pahlaj Nihalani, responded to the reports by telling Times Now that he sends them his good wishes.

He added, "They are finally getting married. I send them all my good wishes. Naturally, these days, children make their own decisions, so parents should be happy. The important thing is that the couple has to live a married life. They should love and be comfortable with each other.”

Pahlaj said that he hasn't discussed Sonakshi's wedding with Shatrughan Sinha yet. "He is supposed to come to Delhi for a swearing-in ceremony, which is slated for June 18," said Nihalani.

The former chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification added that he will be giving his 'blessings' as a wedding gift to the soon-to-be-married couple.

A few days ago, Sonakshi and Zaheer's unique wedding invitation was leaked online, which was designed like the cover of a magazine.

The invite said, "We're making it official (finally)! The rumours were true."

"To all our hip, tech-savvy and jasoos (spy) friends and family, who managed to land on this page, Hi... Over the last seven years that we have been together, all the love, joy, laughter, and many adventures have led us to this very moment. The moment when we go from being each other's rumoured girlfriend and boyfriend to being each other's definite and official husband and wife. Finally! This celebration would not be complete without you. So, drop whatever you are doing on June 23, and come party with us. See you there."