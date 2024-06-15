Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Honey Singh Sends Best Wishes To 'Power Couple'

All eyes are on Sonakshi Sinha's wedding with longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal! Early on Saturday (June 15), the actor's friend and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh sent his best wishes to the couple.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Honey Singh wrote, "Tho i gonna b in London shooting Glory's first song. But I will make sure I will attend my best friend's @aslisona SONAKSHI's wedding. As she has been a big support in my career n helped me so many times in life. Best wishes to the power couple Sona n Zaheer!! Bholenath bless them. (sic)"

They were recently seen in 'Kalaastar', which is the extension of Sonakshi and Yo Yo Honey Singh's previous song Desi Kalaakar. Sonaskshi and Honey Singh collaborated after nine years for the song.

As per a source close to Sonakshi, she is expected to tie the knot with actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in Mumbai.

Amid the wedding buzz, interestingly, an audio invite of Sonakshi and Zaheer's went viral. In the leaked invite, the duo reportedly confirmed the news of their marriage by saying that they are ready to arrive at 'the moment' which would turn them to be each other's 'definite and official husband and wife.'

The digital invitation is styled like a magazine cover with a headline. The invitation featured a photo of Zaheer and Sonakshi in a snow-covered setting, with Zaheer planting a kiss on Sonakshi's cheek.

However, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been tight lipped about their relationship ever since their dating rumours surfaced. They have also not publicly addressed their wedding news.

Sonakshi and Zaheer starred in the 2022 film Double XL. While they have not confirmed their relationship yet, their Instagram feed is filled with photos of each other.