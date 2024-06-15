 Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Honey Singh Sends Best Wishes To 'Power Couple'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Honey Singh Sends Best Wishes To 'Power Couple'

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Honey Singh Sends Best Wishes To 'Power Couple'

Sonakshi Sinha is expected to tie the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in Mumbai

ANIUpdated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 09:11 AM IST
article-image

All eyes are on Sonakshi Sinha's wedding with longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal! Early on Saturday (June 15), the actor's friend and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh sent his best wishes to the couple.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Honey Singh wrote, "Tho i gonna b in London shooting Glory's first song. But I will make sure I will attend my best friend's @aslisona SONAKSHI's wedding. As she has been a big support in my career n helped me so many times in life. Best wishes to the power couple Sona n Zaheer!! Bholenath bless them. (sic)"

They were recently seen in 'Kalaastar', which is the extension of Sonakshi and Yo Yo Honey Singh's previous song Desi Kalaakar. Sonaskshi and Honey Singh collaborated after nine years for the song.

Read Also
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding Invite LEAKED; Couple To Host Grand Party At Shilpa Shetty's...
article-image

As per a source close to Sonakshi, she is expected to tie the knot with actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in Mumbai.

Amid the wedding buzz, interestingly, an audio invite of Sonakshi and Zaheer's went viral. In the leaked invite, the duo reportedly confirmed the news of their marriage by saying that they are ready to arrive at 'the moment' which would turn them to be each other's 'definite and official husband and wife.'

The digital invitation is styled like a magazine cover with a headline. The invitation featured a photo of Zaheer and Sonakshi in a snow-covered setting, with Zaheer planting a kiss on Sonakshi's cheek.

Sonakshi & Zaheer, wedding confirmed on June 23! 💍
byu/FleaBird_ inBollyBlindsNGossip

However, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been tight lipped about their relationship ever since their dating rumours surfaced. They have also not publicly addressed their wedding news.

Sonakshi and Zaheer starred in the 2022 film Double XL. While they have not confirmed their relationship yet, their Instagram feed is filled with photos of each other. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan's Lowest Opener In 10 Years Earns Less...

Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan's Lowest Opener In 10 Years Earns Less...

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Honey Singh Sends Best Wishes To 'Power Couple'

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Honey Singh Sends Best Wishes To 'Power Couple'

VIDEO: Arun Govil, Anup Jalota & Ram Shankar Launch Modi Sarkaar Teesri Baar Song To Celebrate NDA's...

VIDEO: Arun Govil, Anup Jalota & Ram Shankar Launch Modi Sarkaar Teesri Baar Song To Celebrate NDA's...

'Cruel, Disgusting': Anupamaa Actor Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Chamola SLAMMED For Dropping...

'Cruel, Disgusting': Anupamaa Actor Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Chamola SLAMMED For Dropping...

Raveena Tandon Sends Defamation Notice, Demands Rs 100 Crore In Damages From 'Freelance Journalist'...

Raveena Tandon Sends Defamation Notice, Demands Rs 100 Crore In Damages From 'Freelance Journalist'...