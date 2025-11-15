Yeh Rishtaa Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 15: Tanya's Secret Creates Another Chaos As Police Make Unexpected Visit

Yeh Rishtaa Kya Kehlata Hai | Instagram

In today’s episode of Yeh Rishtaa Kya Kehlata Hai (November 15, 2025), the Poddar family prepares to celebrate Children’s Day. Abhira distributes shorts and school bags to all the men in the house. Although they hesitate at first, they eventually agree to take part.

Abir later arrives at the Poddar house to celebrate Children’s Day and brings water bottles for everyone. As he enters, he and Kiara make eye contact and share a tense moment. Meanwhile, Kiara’s mother warns her to stay away from Abir.

Tanya informs Krish that she has asked Mr Mehta to bring the deal papers between her and Varun to the house in a plain box. Around the same time, Arman receives a call from the police, who reveal that someone from his family has invested a large sum in Varun’s company. They also disclose Tanya’s name. Abhira encourages Arman to speak to Tanya privately.

During their conversation, Abhira asks Tanya why she acted in this way. Tanya breaks down in tears, and Abhira rebukes her for hiding the truth and making the wrong decision. Krish steps in to defend Tanya and admits that he advised her to remain silent.

As the argument continues, Dadi sa intervenes. Arman and Abhira decide not to inform the rest of the family about the investment for the time being.

The Poddar family then gathers to celebrate Children’s Day, with Maira acting as the school teacher and everyone else playing the role of schoolchildren. After the enjoyable moment comes to an end, Mr Mehta arrives with Varun’s deal papers for Tanya.

Yeh Rishtaa Kya Kehlata Hai November 16 Episode

In the promo, Abhira and Arman criticise their mother for slapping Kajal, also known as Fua sa, without knowing the full truth. Vidya is left stunned by their reaction. As the promo concludes, the police arrive at the Poddar house. Have they come to arrest Tanya? To find out what happens next, watch new episodes every Monday to Saturday on Star Plus and Jio Hotstar.