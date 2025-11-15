Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Blessed With A Baby Girl On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary

Instagram

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcomed their first child on their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple is blessed with a baby girl, and Rajkummar took to Instagram to share the good news with everyone.

The couple have shared a joined announcement about the arrival of their baby girl. The announcement reads, "We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar." Check out the post below...

Rajkummar captioned the post as, "The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary."