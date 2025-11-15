Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Blessed With A Baby Girl On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcomed their first child on their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple is blessed with a baby girl, and Rajkummar took to Instagram to share the good news with everyone.
The couple have shared a joined announcement about the arrival of their baby girl. The announcement reads, "We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar." Check out the post below...
Rajkummar captioned the post as, "The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary."
FPJ Shorts
