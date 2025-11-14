Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 14: Mitali Refuses To Call Off Wedding, Angad & Vrinda's Love At Risk

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, Episode 109

The episode begins with Angad convincing Tulsi to support him and Vrinda. Since he only loves Vrinda, he persuades Tulsi to help unite them. Tulsi asks if he thinks it will be easy, pointing out that while he has been thinking about Vrinda, she has been thinking about Mihir. She questions Angad, asking if he thinks Mihir will accept everything so easily. Angad says he believes in Tulsi and that she can make it easier, adding that Mihir always listens to her.

Tulsi, however, denies this, saying that these days Mihir doesn’t even look at her face, let alone talk to her, and that this is the first time in 38 years that no matter what she says, Mihir does not listen.

Tulsi explains to Angad that if Mitali does not turn up, it will be a huge problem. Angad assures Tulsi that there will be no issue since Mitali has promised him to call off their wedding in front of everyone. He adds that he is aware Mihir will be shocked, but he won’t act hastily, he will wait. Once Mihir recovers from the shock, Angad plans to tell him about his love for Vrinda.

Meanwhile, Kiran sits outside Shantiniketan in his car, listening to old Hindi music and enjoying a drink, relishing his alone time. Mihir knocks on his car door, asking why he has started drinking so early at 6:30 PM and expresses concern, asking if Kiran has become an alcoholic. Kiran denies this, saying it is his way of winding down. He explains that back in the US, he deals with a lot of work stress, so he de-stresses by drinking. When Mihir asks him to change, Kiran jokes that Mihir should join him, and all the stress will disappear.

Angad panics, wondering if Mitali will come or not. He dials her number, and she answers. Angad asks where she is and tells her that if she does not come to Shantiniketan to end the marriage, he will have to inform Mihir himself and reveal the truth about her gambling. He warns Mitali that he has proof of her gambling and she cannot back out.

Mitali tells Angad that she will end their marriage, but she needs one more day. She explains that if she calls off the wedding immediately, everyone will suspect it was a planned move. She promises to come to Shantiniketan the next day and tell everyone that she cannot adjust to life in India and is returning to the US.

The next day, Mitali arrives and refuses to call off the wedding herself. She tells Angad that if he wants, he can do it. She insists that whatever she did was not a huge mistake and reminds him that he also played with her feelings, asking why he never told her he had feelings for Vrinda.

Mitali tells Angad that she no longer cares about his feelings for Vrinda, since she will now be marrying him. She says she wants his surname, not because her family lacks wealth, but because they are not as influential as the Viranis. She admits that she does not love him but desires the power that comes with his surname.

Later, Angad panics and tries to seek Tulsi's help but cannot find her. Mitali walks in wearing her bridal outfit, leaving Tulsi shocked, since she was aware of Angad's love for Vrinda and that he never wanted to marry Mitali.