Inside Photos From Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's Bachelorette Parties

By: Sachin T | June 18, 2024

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to get married on June 23, and a week before the wedding, the two celebrated their bachelorette parties with their respective gang of friends

On Monday night, Sonakshi got all decked up for her bachelorette with her closest friends

Among those present at the bash was actress Huma Qureshi and the girls posed for a sizzling selfie

Bride-to-be Sonakshi glowed as she posed in a shimmery black dress with a plunging neckline

The theme of the night seemed to be black as Sonakshi's gang was dressed to the nines in gorgeous black outfits

Zaheer Iqbal, on the other hand, enjoyed his bachelorette with his gang of boys

The boys posed for a happy selfie as they geared up to party the night away

Huma Qureshi's brother, actor Saqib Saleem, was also one of the members of Zaheer's boy gang

Sonakshi and Zaheer's pre-wedding festivities will reportedly start from June 19, and they will get married in an intimate ceremony on June 23

Thanks For Reading!

7 Looks Of Sonakshi Sinha That Prove She Is A True Fashionista
Find out More