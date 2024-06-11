7 Looks Of Sonakshi Sinha That Prove She Is A True Fashionista

By: Rahul M | June 11, 2024
Sonakshi Sinha is currently the talk of the town. Not only for her performance in Heeramandi but also because of her wedding rumors with Zaheer Iqbal.
Sonakshi never fails to inspire with her fashion looks. She makes sure she makes a statement with the outfits she wears. Here, she flaunts her dark bluecoat and trousers where the coat's playful frills and the dark blue gloves elevate the look.
Sonakshi Sinha has always promoted comfort over fashion. Her outfits she wears compliments her personality so well. Here she chose to wear a chic checkered oversized blazer and trousers.
Sonakshi looks beautiful in this toasted orange butti print. She is wearing Arpita Mehta. The shells embedded on this outfit give a breezy vibe.
Sonakshi is also known for her traditional looks. She succeeds in amusing her fans with her fashion. Here, she is draped in a jacket and a dhoti with detailed work on it.
Here, Sonakshi keeps is casual but sexy in this all denim outfit.
She looks like a work of art amidst art. Sonakshi's fashion game is unique and she sure does make heads turn!