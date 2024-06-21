Zaheer Iqbal Touches Sonakshi Sinha's Mother Poonam Sinha's Feet Post Dinner In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to tie the knot in Mumbai on June 23 in the presence of their close friends and family members. On Thursday evening, Sonakshi and Zaheer's family members met at the latter's house for dinner. Several pictures and videos have gone viral in which Zaheer is all smiles as he posed for photographers with his father-in-law-to-be Shartughan Sinha.

In one of the videos, Zaheer is also seen touching Sonakshi's mother Poonam Sinha's feet before bidding farewell. The short clip shows Poonam inside her car when Zaheer went towards her and bid adieu. He also touched her feet as a mark of respect.

However, bride-to-be Sonakshi, who was spotted in an off-white outfit, did not pose for the shutterbugs.

Check out the video here:

Recently, Shatrughan Sinha silenced all the speculations surrounding Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding with his signature dialogue, "Khamosh". He expressed his disappointment over those spreading fake news about his equation with his daughter.

In an interview, he said, "Tell me, whose life is it anyway? It’s just the life of my only daughter Sonakshi, whom I’m very proud of and immensely fond of." The veteran actor added that he will definitely attend the wedding and that he had no reason to miss it.

Shatrughan also mentioned that Sonakshi has every right to choose her life partner and that she looks very good with Zaheer next to her.

Days after news of Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding surfaced online, Shatrughan was quizzed about it, and he had told the media then that children do not take the consent of their parents anymore, but rather, just inform their decision. His statement sparked speculations of a rift in the family.

Later, reports also claimed that Sonakshi's mother Poonam Sinha and brother Luv Sinha had unfollowed the actress on Instagram.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have never shied away from acknowledging their relationship in public. They are often spotted together at restaurants and other locations in Mumbai.

Initially, they hid their relationship from the public, however, off late, they often shared adorable posts for each other on social media. Sonakshi and Zaheer even celebrated the New Year together, doing what the actress loves to do -- scuba diving.

On the work front, Sonakshi and Zaheer collaborated for the 2022 film Double XL and they also worked together in the music video titled Blockbuster.