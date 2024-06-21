VIDEO: Shatrughan Sinha Poses With To-Be Son-In-Law Zaheer Iqbal As Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding Festivities Kickstart In Mumbai

The wedding festivities of lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal finally seemed to have kickstarted as the Sinha and Iqbal families got together in Mumbai on Thursday night. Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha stole the limelight as he posed with his future son-in-law and even had a hearty laugh with the paparazzi.

Several photos and videos have now gone viral in which Sonakshi can be seen entering the building alone, followed by Shatrughan Sinha, his wife Poonam and other members of the family. Zaheer's family members too reached the venue soon after, and all of them seemed happy and excited as they exited the venue late in the night.

What served as the icing on the cake was Shatrughan and Zaheer's camaraderie. The two posed together for the photographers as Zaheer escorted his to-be father-in-law to the car. The paps also asked Shatrughan to say his iconic dialogue, and he obliged saying, "Khamosh!", leaving everyone in splits.

For those unversed, Sonakshi and Zaheer are all set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 23 in Mumbai. They reportedly met at a party hosted by Salman Khan and sparks flew between the two.

Reports claiming Shatrughan being upset with Sonakshi's marriage with Zaheer went viral after the veteran actor went on record to say that his daughter had not informed him of her wedding. However, he later clarified that he was immensely happy for Sonakshi and proud of her.

He also stated that she had the right to choose her partner and that Zaheer was a wonderful person. "Those who are coming out with fake news are just sounding very frustrated with this joyous occasion as they are spreading nothing but lies. I’d like to caution them with my signature dialogue: Khamosh, it’s none of your business," he said.