'Unforgivable, Disrespectful': Hema Malini SLAMS Media For Spreading False News About Dharmendra's Death, Shares Health Update

Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini slammed media portals and news channels for spreading 'fake' news about her husband, legendary actor Dharmendra's death. Taking to her official X account on Tuesday morning, she requested privacy amid Dharmendra's hospitalisation.
Slamming media, Hema wrote, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering?"
She added, "This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy."
