 'Unforgivable, Disrespectful': Hema Malini SLAMS Media For Spreading False News About Dharmendra's Death, Shares Health Update
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Unforgivable, Disrespectful': Hema Malini SLAMS Media For Spreading False News About Dharmendra's Death, Shares Health Update

'Unforgivable, Disrespectful': Hema Malini SLAMS Media For Spreading False News About Dharmendra's Death, Shares Health Update

Actress and politician Hema Malini slammed media outlets for spreading false news about her husband Dharmendra’s death. On her official X account Tuesday morning, she urged privacy during his hospitalisation, calling the reports “unforgivable” and “extremely disrespectful.” She requested respect for the family and said that Dharmendra is responding to treatment and recovering well

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 10:03 AM IST
article-image

Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini slammed media portals and news channels for spreading 'fake' news about her husband, legendary actor Dharmendra's death. Taking to her official X account on Tuesday morning, she requested privacy amid Dharmendra's hospitalisation.

Slamming media, Hema wrote, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering?"

She added, "This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy."

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2025: Civic Body To Hold Ward Reservation Lottery Today Ahead Of High-Stakes Polls
BMC Elections 2025: Civic Body To Hold Ward Reservation Lottery Today Ahead Of High-Stakes Polls
'Yeh Toh Moment Ho Gaya': Rohit Sharma's Performs Dance On ‘Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', Gatecrashes Newly Engaged Couple's Wedding Photoshoot; Video
'Yeh Toh Moment Ho Gaya': Rohit Sharma's Performs Dance On ‘Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', Gatecrashes Newly Engaged Couple's Wedding Photoshoot; Video
OnePlus 15 Price In India Leaked Ahead Of November 13 Launch
OnePlus 15 Price In India Leaked Ahead Of November 13 Launch
National Education Day 2025: Know Why It Is Dedicated To Maulana Abul Kalam Azad?
National Education Day 2025: Know Why It Is Dedicated To Maulana Abul Kalam Azad?
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Unforgivable, Disrespectful': Hema Malini SLAMS Media For Spreading False News About Dharmendra's...

'Unforgivable, Disrespectful': Hema Malini SLAMS Media For Spreading False News About Dharmendra's...

'My Father Is Stable': Esha Deol Reacts After 'False' News Of Dharmendra's Death Surfaces, Disables...

'My Father Is Stable': Esha Deol Reacts After 'False' News Of Dharmendra's Death Surfaces, Disables...

Dharmendra News: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Mourns Veteran Actor's Death On X, Later Deletes...

Dharmendra News: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Mourns Veteran Actor's Death On X, Later Deletes...

As Veteran Actor Dharmendra Recovers In Hospital; Here's A Look At The Bollywood Icon's Short-Lived...

As Veteran Actor Dharmendra Recovers In Hospital; Here's A Look At The Bollywood Icon's Short-Lived...

'Bhagwan Lambi Sehat De...': Dharmendra Shared THIS Message With His Fans In Last Instagram Video...

'Bhagwan Lambi Sehat De...': Dharmendra Shared THIS Message With His Fans In Last Instagram Video...