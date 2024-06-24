Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Khan Wedding Reception: Salman Khan, Kajol, Huma Qureshi & Others Attend

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha got married to Zaheer Iqbal on June 23. The beautiful couple's wedding reception was attended by numerous celebrities, including Salman Khan, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, and Huma Qureshi |

Salman Khan, who reportedly played cupid in Sonakshi and Zaheer's love story, reached the venue amid tight security | Photos by: Varinder Chawla

Kajol was spotted at Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding reception. She looked beautiful in a golden-black colour saree. | Photos by: Varinder Chawla

Aparshakti Khurana attended the couple's wedding and was spotted in a classy black suit with black glasses | Photos by: Varinder Chawla

Fardeen Khan was also spotted in a black suit at Sonakshi's wedding. | Photos by: Varinder Chawla

Vidya Balan arrived at the couple's wedding reception with her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur. | Photos by: Varinder Chawla

Huma Qureshi wore a traditional white dress to her friend's wedding bash | Photos by: Varinder Chawla

Poonam Dhillon arrived to give blessings to the couple | Photos by: Varinder Chawla

Sangeeta Bijlani wore a gorgeous heavily embroidered lehenga and looked ravishing | Photos by: Varinder Chawla

Saira Banu was captured posing for the camera in a simple look as she made a rare appearance |

Raveena Tandon, the beautiful actress, wore an Indo-western dress with chunky Jewellery | Photos by: Varinder Chawla

Mirzapur's actor Ali Fazal was spotted with Richa Chadha at Sonakshi's wedding reception | Photos by: Varinder Chawla