 Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Khan Wedding Reception: Salman Khan, Kajol, Huma Qureshi & Others Attend
Sachin TUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 05:24 PM IST
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha got married to Zaheer Iqbal on June 23. The beautiful couple's wedding reception was attended by numerous celebrities, including Salman Khan, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, and Huma Qureshi

Salman Khan, who reportedly played cupid in Sonakshi and Zaheer's love story, reached the venue amid tight security

Kajol was spotted at Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding reception. She looked beautiful in a golden-black colour saree.

Aparshakti Khurana attended the couple's wedding and was spotted in a classy black suit with black glasses

Fardeen Khan was also spotted in a black suit at Sonakshi's wedding.

Vidya Balan arrived at the couple's wedding reception with her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Huma Qureshi wore a traditional white dress to her friend's wedding bash

Poonam Dhillon arrived to give blessings to the couple

Sangeeta Bijlani wore a gorgeous heavily embroidered lehenga and looked ravishing

Saira Banu was captured posing for the camera in a simple look as she made a rare appearance

Raveena Tandon, the beautiful actress, wore an Indo-western dress with chunky Jewellery

Mirzapur's actor Ali Fazal was spotted with Richa Chadha at Sonakshi's wedding reception

Arbaaz Khan was seen with niece Alizeh Agnihotri at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception

