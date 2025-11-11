 'Bhagwan Lambi Sehat De...': Dharmendra Shared THIS Message With His Fans In Last Instagram Video
'Bhagwan Lambi Sehat De...': Dharmendra Shared THIS Message With His Fans In Last Instagram Video

Just weeks before his passing, on October 2, the veteran actor had shared a festive message on Dussehra

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 08:53 AM IST
article-image

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 on Tuesday (November 11) after being hospitalised for over a week at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The legendary star was admitted following complaints of breathlessness and, despite medical efforts, breathed his last on Monday.

Fondly known as the “He-Man of Bollywood,” Dharmendra’s demise has sent shockwaves across the nation. His passing has left fans, colleagues, and admirers mourning the loss of one of Indian cinema’s most cherished icons.

article-image

Dharmendra remained active on social media even in his later years, often sharing glimpses of his daily life, fitness routines, and heartfelt messages with fans.

His last Instagram post, on October 29, was the trailer of his upcoming film Ikkis, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan. The war drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, and marks Dharmendra’s final cinematic appearance.

Just weeks before his passing, on October 2, the veteran actor had shared a festive message on Dussehra. In the video, Dharmendra was seen sitting on a tractor in what appeared to be a village. He was surrounded by villagers. Smiling and full of life, he wished his fans good health, saying, "Bhagwan lambi sehat de."

Addressing his fans, he said, "Dussehra ki dher saari shubhkamnaye. Bhagwan aapko lambi sehat de, khushiyaan de."

Throughout his illustrious career spanning over six decades, Dharmendra delivered several timeless classics such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam, Phool Aur Patthar and many more. His charm, versatility, and larger-than-life screen presence earned him immense love and respect across generations.

Tributes have been pouring in from across the film fraternity and beyond. Celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Ameesha Patel and Salman Khan also visited Breach Candy hospital to pay their last respects to the actor.

