Jurassic World: Rebirth OTT Release Date Locked- Here's To Know Everything About Scarlett Johansson's Latest Film In India

The latest chapter in the iconic Jurassic franchise, Jurassic World: Rebirth, features Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali in the lead roles. The film premiered on June 17, 2025, at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, and in theatres it was released on July 2. It received mixed reviews from critics and has grossed over $868 million worldwide against a budget of $180–$225 million, making it the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2025.

Jurassic World: Rebirth- When and where to watch in India?

The film is now set to be released in India on JioHotstar, starting from November 14, 2025. The streaming platform shared the poster of the film on X and wrote, "The adventurers have arrived, but will they leave by their choice? 😟 Catch Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey on one dangerous mission in the #1 Sci-Fi Thriller of the Year! Jurassic World: Rebirth, streaming November 14, on the Peacock Hub on JioHotstar."

Plot overview

In Jurassic World: Rebirth, Zora Bennett heads a team tasked with retrieving DNA from the three biggest dinosaurs on a distant island for a crucial medication. Their mission is disrupted when they come across a civilian family whose boat was overturned by dinosaurs, compelling them to cooperate to survive against newly evolved dinosaurs and reveal a secret about the island.

Cast and characters

The film features Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett, Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs, Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis, Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kincaid, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Reuben Delgado, Ed Skrein as Bobby Atwater, Luna Blaise as Teresa Delgado, David Iacono as Xavier Dobbs, and Bechir Sylvain as LeClerc, among others.

Powerhouse behind the film

The film is directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp. A standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022), it is the fourth Jurassic World film as well as the seventh installment overall in the Jurassic Park franchise. The movie is bankrolled by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley under the banner of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.