 Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan Loses Calm After Arfeen Khan’s Constant Arguments, Says, ‘Meri Life Mein Itna Kuch..’
Salman Khan, who was trying to explain a few points to Bigg Boss 18 contestant Arfeen Khan, was later seen losing his calm after the contestant’s constant interference.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 12:47 AM IST
Salman Khan, who recently lost his close friend Baba Siddique after the latter was gunned down by three masked assailants in Bandra last week was back to host Bigg Boss 18’s weekend ka vaar this week, putting all rumours of him skipping the shoot to rest.

In the episode of the show today, when Salman Khan was seen pointing out contestant Arfeen Khan’s mistakes, the popular mind coach kept interrupting the actor and refused to agree to his opinions. Arfeen was constantly seen stating that he does not agree to what Salman is saying. To top it all, his wife Sara too was seen getting agitated and stated that she and Arfeen are being targeted. Salman, who was very patiently trying to explain things to Arfeen was seen losing his calm at one point of time. The actor, in the end, was seen turning away, saying, “Ya allah, khuda, mere life mein Kya cheeze chal rahi hai and I am still dealing with all this.” The actor then walked away.

As soon as the camera went off, Arfeen was heard saying that he does not agree to Salman’s opinions and that he can say whatever he wants. On the other hand, his wife Sara was seen stating that they are being targeted.

