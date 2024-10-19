 Salman Khan Says He Didn't Feel Like Shooting Bigg Boss 18, Talks About Allegations On Him: 'I Know What My Parents Go Through' (VIDEO)
It was earlier reported that Salman Khan will not shoot the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18 due to security reasons after the murder of Baba Siddique

Ria SharmaUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
Bollywood actor Salman Khan shot for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18 on Friday in Mumbai in the presence of heavy security after receiving death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. Several promos of the upcoming episode have been doing the rounds on social media in which Salman can be heard saying he didn't want to be on the sets for shoot.

The promo shows Salman interacting with contestant Shilpa Shirodkar over ration and food issue in the house. When the actress broke down, Salman said, "I hate tears Shilpa." He also said that she should not be bothered about her feelings inside the Bigg Boss house.

"Feelings se koi rishta aapka iss ghar mein hona hi nahi chahiye. Jaise ki aaj ki meri yeh feeling hai ki aaj mujhe yahan aana hi nahi tha, lekin aadmi ko jo karna padta hai voh karna padta hai," Salman said.

Check out Salman's video here:

Baba Siddique Murder: SRK's Co-Star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Calls Rising Gangland Killings,...
In another promo video, Salman also spoke about the things he has been accused of.

While schooling the contestants for claiming that girls are not safe around Avinash Mishra inside the house, Salman stated, "Housemates say women are not safe with him (Avinash). Just imagine how his family used to feel when you'll put these kinds of allegations on him. I know this... I know what my parents go through. Mere pe bhi bahot saare laanchan lagaye gaye hai (A lot of allegations have been put on me also)."

Salman's comments come amid threats he received from the members of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. Earlier, it was also reported that the actor might skip the shoot due to security reasons. However, he has once again proved that he is dedicated to his work.

Salman's Bigg Boss 18 shoot

According to media reports, 60 security guards have been deployed to ensure Salman's safety on Bigg Boss 18 sets. The compound of the sets has been restricted and every individual entering the premises will have to reportedly show their Aadhaar card to the security team.

For those unversed, after the death of NCP leader and former Maharashtra MLA Baba Siddique, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi took the responsibility of the murder and in a social media post, a gang member stated that anybody who will be associated with Salman and Dawood Ibrahim will be killed.

