 Zubeen Garg Dies In Scuba Diving Accident: Here Are Precautions That Could Save Lives
Singer Zubeen Garg's death has raised concerns about the risks associated with water sports and about the need for strict adherence to safety measures. It is suggested that divers, whether beginners or experienced, should take several precautions before heading underwater

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 10:19 PM IST
The sudden demise of celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, best known for his 2006 Bollywood chartbuster Ya Ali from Gangster, has once again brought attention to the importance of safety while scuba diving. The 52-year-old singer tragically passed away in Singapore after a scuba diving accident, leaving fans and the music industry in shock.

According to media reports, Garg was pulled out of the sea by Singapore police and rushed to a nearby hospital. Despite doctors' best efforts and intensive medical care, he could not be revived. The incident has raised concerns about the risks associated with water sports and about the need for strict adherence to safety measures.

Experts suggest that divers, whether beginners or experienced, should take several precautions before heading underwater:

Proper Training: Always undergo certified training and refresher courses to stay updated on techniques and emergency procedures.

Check Equipment Thoroughly: Ensure oxygen tanks, regulators, and other gear are in proper working condition before diving.

Dive with a Buddy: Never dive alone; having a companion increases safety in case of emergencies.

Know Your Limits: Avoid pushing physical or mental boundaries and always dive within your training level.

Stay Hydrated and Rested: Fatigue or dehydration can impair decision-making and increase risks underwater.

Monitor Depth and Time: Keep track of how deep you go and for how long, to avoid decompression sickness.

Follow Local Guidelines: Pay attention to weather warnings, tidal conditions, and instructions from local authorities.

While scuba diving offers an exhilarating glimpse into marine life, it also carries risks if safety rules are overlooked.

The unfortunate passing of Zubeen Garg serves as a reminder of why caution, preparedness, and responsible diving practices are essential for all adventure enthusiasts.

