Zubeen Garg Death: Fans Cry On Streets, Businesses Shut For 24 Hours In Assam's Biswanath To Mourn Ya Ali Singer's Loss; Visuals Surface

Golaghat and several parts of Assam came to a standstill on Friday (September 19) as news of Zubeen Garg's death spread across the country. The celebrated Assamese singer, best known for the 2006 Bollywood hit Ya Ali from Gangster, passed away at 52 in Singapore after a tragic scuba diving accident.

According to several media reports, Garg was pulled out of the sea by Singapore police and rushed to a nearby hospital. Despite intensive medical care, doctors were unable to revive him.

In Assam, the grief was overwhelming. In Biswanath, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) organised a massive procession where thousands turned up to bid their final farewell to the singer.

According to videos shared on X by The Truth India, streets were lined with fans chanting slogans such as "Zubeen da amar houk (Long live Zubeen)" and "Joy Zubeen da (Hail Zubeen)". As a mark of respect, all business establishments in Biswanath town also remained closed for 24 hours.

pic.twitter.com/RA2RIefOMC

Golaghat too witnessed heart-wrenching scenes. Massive crowds gathered, with people openly weeping, screaming, and clutching posters of the beloved singer.

Assam: Scenes from Golaghat as massive crowds mourn Zubeen Garg. People cry and scream, holding his posters, expressing deep grief over the loss of the legendary Assamese singer.

He was in Singapore to perform at the 4th North East India Festival scheduled for September 20.

Zubeen Garg's death

Garg sustained injuries during a scuba diving session and was rushed to a hospital, where he passed away in the intensive care unit while undergoing treatment. He had travelled to Singapore to participate in the three-day North East Festival, which was scheduled to begin on Friday.

Reacting to his death, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was informed about the tragedy by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita.

"It is very painful news and an immense loss to the state and the nation," Sarma said on the sidelines of a programme.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am at a loss for words to describe what Zubeen meant for the state. He has gone too early; this was not the age to go."

শব্দ আজি নিজেই নিজত আবদ্ধ



Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go.



— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 19, 2025

"Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled. Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam's culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the days and years to come," he added.

Sarma also noted that beyond Garg's music, his deep connection with people and his passion for helping them will always be remembered.