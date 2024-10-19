Baba Siddique Murder: SRK's Co-Star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Calls Rising Gangland Killings, Extortions 'Scary & Inexcusable'

Bollywood actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, best known for starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 1994 film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, has expressed her concern over rising gangland killings and extortions days after the shocking murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai. The politician was shot dead on October 12 outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra by members of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.

On Friday (October 18), Suchitra, who is quite vocal about various social and political issues, took to her official X account and called the rising killings and extortions in the country 'scary'.

The actress also wishes that 'ethics' and 'sanskaar' should find way back into our lives again. Her post read, "Gangland killings & extortions rising in India again. #BabaSiddiquiDeath/murder. Scary & inexcusable. May it lead to a society & media being more responsible."

"Do away with the desperate vulgar flaunting of wealth, the glorification of excess spend & the gap bet the haves & have nots. May ethics integrity & sanskaar find its way back into our lives again. #JaiHind #JaiHo," she added.

— Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) October 18, 2024

Baba Siddique's death

According to media reports, the Mumbai Crime Branch revealed that a total of six round of bullets were fired by three shooters at Siddique, out of which three hit him.

His murder has sent shockwaves across the country and the film fraternity as the politician had close ties with some Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan. The last rites of Siddique were performed with full state honours at Bada Qabrastan on October 13.

The death of Siddique remains clouded in mystery, with the motive still unclear. While multiple theories are circulating, police officials are investigating all possible angles. Just a day after the attack on Siddique, the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the killing in a Facebook post made by a gang member. The post mentioned that Siddique was killed due to his alleged links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. It also warned those associated with actor Salman Khan, stating they would face consequences.