Homebound At Oscars 2026: When & Where To Watch Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa's Film On OTT

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, has been selected as India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. Produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, Homebound narrates the poignant journey of two childhood friends from a small village in North India, bound by their shared dream of becoming police officers - a profession they believe will finally earn them the dignity and respect that has long been denied.

When and where to watch Homebound

The film had its premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2025 in May 2025. It was also selected at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival in Gala Presentation.

Homebound is all set to hit the big screens on September 26. While the OTT release date of the film is not announced by the makers yet, it will stream on Netflix.

Usually, films stream on OTT platforms eight weeks after its theatrical release. So, Homebound is expected to release digitally in November 2025.

At Cannes Film Festival 2025, Homebound had received a nine-minute standing ovation from the audience.

Neeraj had earlier described the film as "a deeply personal story about friendship, dignity, and survival. He had reportedly said, "It's about people who are often unseen, and the quiet strength they carry in a world that rarely pauses for them. I hope the film helps us look closer-with empathy-and see what we've been conditioned to ignore."

Homebound at Oscars 2026

The announcement was made on September 19 by selection committee chairperson N Chandra.

At a press conference in Kolkata, Chandra shared that 24 films in various Indian languages were considered before Homebound was chosen. "It was a very difficult choice. These were films that touched the lives of people," he said, adding, "We were not judges but coaches. We were searching for players who have made their mark."

The 12-member selection committee comprised producers, directors, writers, editors, and journalists.