 Zubeen Garg Sings 'Tears In Heaven' During His Last Performance In Singapore, Video Goes Viral - Watch
Zubeen Garg's death has shocked one and all. The singer was in Singapore to attend the 4th North East India Festival, and a video of him from there has gone viral on social media, in which he is seen singing the song Tears In Heaven. It was apparently his last performance, and fans are getting emotional while watching the video.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 08:21 PM IST
Zubeen Garg's Last Performance

Zubeen Garg Death Reason

Zubeen passed away on Friday in Singapore. Reportedly, the 52-year-old singer died due to a mishap while scuba diving. Till now, no statement from his team or his family has been shared.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Mourns Zubeen Garg's Demise

PM Modi took to X to mourn the singer's demise. He tweeted, "Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Zubeen Garg's Last Instagram Video

A couple of days ago, the singer had shared a video on Instagram and had invited people to attend the North East India Festival in Singapore. He had captioned the video as, "Friends in Singpore, I will like to invite you to 4th North East India Festival in Sunctec, Singapore during 20th and 21st September. Come and explore the exotic part of India, we are carrying quality agri, craft products, tea experience, dance forms, fashion shows and evening musical show presenting Rock bands, rappers from India's North East (sic)."

North East India Festival Cancelled

Due to Zubeen's demise, the festival has been cancelled. A statement of the organisers read, "This is a monumental loss, and words cannot express the depth of our grief. In light of this tragedy, we are cancelling the event."

