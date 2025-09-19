Zubeen Garg Death: 'In Light Of This Tragedy, We Are Cancelling The Event', North East India In Singapore Cancelled Due To Singer's Demise

Instagram: Zubeen Garg

Assamese music composer and singer Zubeen Garg passed away on Friday in Singapore. He was there to attend the 4th North East India Festival, and was going to perform on September 20, 2025. However, the event has been cancelled. The organisers took to Instagram to share a statement about Zubeen's death and about the event being cancelled.

The statement read, "With profound grief, we share the heartbreaking news that our beloved icon, Zubeen Garg, passed away today at Singapore General Hospital around 2:30 PM. Zubeen had arrived in Singapore just the day before yesterday. He was scheduled to be with us at the festival tomorrow, meeting and interacting with people. Earlier today, our entire team was engaged in a business meeting with senior Singaporean industrialists and policymakers at the Shangri-La Hotel to facilitate investments in Northeast India (sic)."

It further read, "During the meeting, we received a call from Zubeen's manager informing us that he had met with an accident and had been rushed to Singapore General Hospital. We later learned that a few members of the local Assamese community had taken him on a yacht visit, of which we had no prior knowledge. On receiving the news, our team rushed immediately to the hospital and has since been working closely with the High Commission to complete the necessary procedures. This is a monumental loss, and words cannot express the depth of our grief. In light of this tragedy, we are cancelling the event. We are devastated and pray for the departed soul of Zubeen Garg. Om Shanti (sic)."

Zubeen Garg Death Reason

Reportedly, Zubeen died in a scuba diving accident. According to reports, the singer was rescued from the sea by the Singapore police and was rushed to a nearby hospital. But doctors couldn't save him.

Zubeen Garg Last Video

A couple of days ago, Zubeen had shared a video on his Instagram in which he had invited people to be a part of the 4th North East India Festival in Sunctec, Singapore.

