 Zubeen Garg Death: When A Female Cop Was Suspended For Kissing The Singer On Stage
On Friday, we got the shocking news that the famous Assamese music composer and singer Zubeen Garg had passed away at the age of 52 in Singapore. He reportedly died due to a mishap while scuba diving. The singer last year had made it to the headlines, after a video of a female cop kissing him on stage had gone viral. Later, the cop was suspended.

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 05:35 PM IST
article-image
Facebook: Zubeen Garg

The death of Assamese music composer and singer Zubeen Garg has shocked one and all. He had a huge fan following, and last year, the singer had made it to the headlines because during one of his concerts, a female cop had hugged and kissed him. The video of the same had gone viral on social media.

Later, the female cop was suspended, and Zubeen was quite upset about it. While talking to Hindustan Times, the singer had stated, “She shouldn’t have been suspended. I am posting on social media as well, I got to know on Wednesday, the concert happened a week ago. It’s not a bad thing that she came, hugged, and cried. I am feeling bad about it as someone she admires. I don’t know exactly what led to the suspension. I will take some action for sure on this.”

"All this happens only sometimes. I try to always stop it and cooperate with people, with their emotions. People adore me a lot, so they don’t do this often," he further added.

Zubeen Garg Death Reason

According to reports, Zubeen died in a scuba diving accident. He was rescued from the sea by the Singapore police and was rushed to a nearby hospital. But doctors couldn't save him.

Zubeen Garg Last Video

Zubeen was in Singapore for the 4th North East India Festival. A couple of days ago, he had shared a video in which he had invited people of Singapore to attend the festival. He was going to perform there on September 20, 2025.

He had captioned the video as, "Friends in Singpore, I will like to invite you to 4th North East India Festival in Sunctec, Singapore during 20th and 21st September. Come and explore the exotic part of India, we are carrying quality agri, craft products, tea experience, dance forms, fashion shows and evening musical show presenting Rock bands, rappers from India's North East (sic)."

He further wrote, "I will be there throughout the Festival as Cultural Brand Ambassador and will perform on 20th evening with my popular Hindi, Bengali and Assamese Songs. I would like to invite you all, it will be Saturday and Sunday and entry is free. All come and support us. Cheers! (sic)."

