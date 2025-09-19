Music Composer And Singer Zubeen Garg Dies At 52 In Singapore

Assamese music composer and singer Zubeen Garg passed away at the age of 52 in Singapore. Ashok Singhal, Cabinet Minister of Assam, and many fans took to social media to mourn his demise.

Singhal tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat. Zubeen da was more than a singer, he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the world. In his music, generations found joy, solace, and identity."

Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat. Zubeen da was more than a singer, he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the…

"His passing leaves behind a void that can never be filled. Assam has lost its dearest son, and India has lost one of its finest cultural icons. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire forever. Om Shanti," he further wrote.