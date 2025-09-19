 Music Composer And Singer Zubeen Garg Dies At 52 In Singapore
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMusic Composer And Singer Zubeen Garg Dies At 52 In Singapore

Music Composer And Singer Zubeen Garg Dies At 52 In Singapore

Assamese music composer and singer Zubeen Garg passed away at the age of 52 in Singapore. Ashok Singhal, Cabinet Minister of Assam, and many fans took to social media to mourn his demise. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 03:23 PM IST
article-image

Assamese music composer and singer Zubeen Garg passed away at the age of 52 in Singapore. Ashok Singhal, Cabinet Minister of Assam, and many fans took to social media to mourn his demise.

Singhal tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat. Zubeen da was more than a singer, he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the world. In his music, generations found joy, solace, and identity."

"His passing leaves behind a void that can never be filled. Assam has lost its dearest son, and India has lost one of its finest cultural icons. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire forever. Om Shanti," he further wrote.

FPJ Shorts
Music Composer And Singer Zubeen Garg Dies At 52 In Singapore
Music Composer And Singer Zubeen Garg Dies At 52 In Singapore
Laver Cup 2025 Live Streaming: Check Full Schedule, Format & Other Details
Laver Cup 2025 Live Streaming: Check Full Schedule, Format & Other Details
Laver Cup 2025: Tennis Legend Roger Federer & Young Star Carlos Alcaraz Decked Up In Stylish Suits Ahead Of Black Carpet; Check Photos
Laver Cup 2025: Tennis Legend Roger Federer & Young Star Carlos Alcaraz Decked Up In Stylish Suits Ahead Of Black Carpet; Check Photos
Mumbai Metro 3: Staying In Andheri & Want To Visit Mahalaxmi Temple During Navratri 2025? Here’s How You Can Reach Using Aqua Line
Mumbai Metro 3: Staying In Andheri & Want To Visit Mahalaxmi Temple During Navratri 2025? Here’s How You Can Reach Using Aqua Line
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Music Composer And Singer Zubeen Garg Dies At 52 In Singapore

Music Composer And Singer Zubeen Garg Dies At 52 In Singapore

'People Half My Age Want To Take Me Out On A Date': Ameesha Patel Opens Up About Her Marriage Plans

'People Half My Age Want To Take Me Out On A Date': Ameesha Patel Opens Up About Her Marriage Plans

Thalapathy Vijay's Chennai House Breached: 24-Year-Old Mentally Disturbed Man Arrested After...

Thalapathy Vijay's Chennai House Breached: 24-Year-Old Mentally Disturbed Man Arrested After...

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Review: Margot Robbie And Colin Farrell Shine In When The GPS Knows...

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Review: Margot Robbie And Colin Farrell Shine In When The GPS Knows...

Jhamkudi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch National Film Award Winner Manasi Parekh's Film In...

Jhamkudi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch National Film Award Winner Manasi Parekh's Film In...