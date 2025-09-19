Jr NTR Injured During Ad Shoot In Hyderabad, Advised Rest For Couple Of Weeks

Actor Jr NTR sustained a minor injury on Friday (September 19) while shooting for an advertisement in Hyderabad. His office confirmed the development in an official statement, assuring fans that there is no cause for concern.

"Mr NTR sustained a minor injury today while shooting for an advertisement. On medical advice, he will be resting for the next couple of weeks to ensure a complete recovery," the statement read.

The actor’s team further urged fans, the media, and the public to avoid unnecessary speculation regarding his health. "We would like to assure everyone that his condition is stable and there is no cause for concern. We sincerely request fans, media, and the public to refrain from any speculation," the note added.

#JrNTR sustained minor injuries while shooting a commercial in Hyderabad today.



Jr NTR was immediately given medical attention after he met with the minor accident. Doctors have recommended rest for a fortnight, after which he is expected to resume his professional commitments.

Soon after the news surfaced on social media, Jr NTR's fans prayed for his speedy recovery.

The 42-year-old star, who enjoys a massive fan following across South India and beyond, recently won acclaim for his performance in War 2, his Bollywood debut. His role in the action-packed film was hailed by both critics and audiences. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 also starred Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani among others.

On the work front, he will next be seen playing the lead role in Prashanth Neel's film. Reportedly, the actor has shed 9.5 kg of muscle to fit the role.

Recently, his long-time trainer Kumar Mannava opened up about his preparation for the film. "He is preparing for Prashanth Neel's upcoming action drama and has shed nearly 9.5 kilos of muscle in just seven weeks," revealed Kumar, according to a report in TOI.

"Since the goal is to get lean, the workouts are more functional and cardio-based, with some resistance training. He trains early in the morning, with sessions ranging between 45 and 90 minutes depending on cardio or weights. Contrary to the usual protein-centric plans, he’s opted for a very low-protein diet as he needs to lose the muscle mass he has built over the years," Kumar added.