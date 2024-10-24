From ₹12 Lakh Per Week In Bigg Boss 17 To ₹5 Lakh This Season, Is Salman Khan's ₹250 Crore Fees Reason Behind Slash In Payment To Contestants?

One of the most loved reality shows on television, Bigg Boss has always made headlines for a variety of reasons. Right from the contestants of the show and their nasty fights to Salman Khan charging a whopping amount every season, the show has been a news maker for years now.

Well, every year, after the release of the show, there are various media reports on the fees of the contestants and of the host Salman Khan. This year too, there are various media reports that have been speaking about Salman's fees for this season of the show. According to reports, Salman Khan is charging rupees 60 Crore per month for this season of the show. Reports suggest that by the end of the season, the actor may take home a whopping amount of 250 Crore home. Well, if these reports are true, we are contemplating if Salman's fees is the reason behind the contestants of the show being paid relatively lesser than the contestants of the previous seasons of the show.

According to a report in Koimoi, Vivian Dsena is the highest paid contestant this season and the actor is being paid 5 Lakh rupees per week for his stint on the show. While Vivian is the highest paid contestant this year, his fees is half lesser than Ankita Lokhande, the highest paid contestant of Bigg Boss 17. Various media reports suggested that the actress was being paid 12 Lakh per week for her stint on the show and that she was the highest paid contestant of Bigg Boss 17.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar is the second highest paid contestant this season and is being paid a fees of 2.50 Lakhs per week. Following her up are Karanveer Mehra and Rajat Dalal who are being paid 2 Lakhs and 1.50 Lakhs per week respectively.

Now, while these media reports hint towards a whopping slash in the fees of the contestants for this season of the show, we are left wondering if the reason behind the same is a major rise in Salman Khan's fees for the show every year. Because, contestants on the show can come and ago, but the superstar's name now literally resonates with the show for the ardent followers of Bigg Boss.