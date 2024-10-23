 'Bargains For Eyebrow Rates': Actress Rozlyn Khan Calls Bigg Boss 18's Chahat Pandey 'Kanjoos', Accuses Her Of Harassing Salon Staff
Rozlyn Khan called Chahat Pandey 'kanjoos' and stated that she is being 'fake' in front of the camera inside Bigg Boss 18 house

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 09:07 PM IST
Actress Rozlyn Khan has accused popular television star and Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chahat Pandey of harassing her sister at their salon. A few days back, Rozlyn shared a video on Instagram and slammed Chahat. She also called her 'kanjoos' and stated that she is being 'fake' in front of the camera inside Bigg Boss house.

In the video, which Rozlyn posted on October 12, she said, "My sister was watching Bigg Boss and she told me that Chahat Pandey comes to her salon. So then I asked her about Chahat and she said that she resides at the same place where her salon is located. She keeps taking appointments and come and there are times when they cancel it because she is so irritating she bargains for the eyebrow rates and continues to harass the staff by picking each hair on her eyebrow she troubles them that the staff refuses to take her work. Iske naam se hi pura staff bhag jaata hai."

Tagging Chahat in the caption of her post, Rozlyn wrote, "It decides your character how you behave with people who are working for you & ye itni kanjoos hai ke RS 2500 ke spa mein ye puraa product ka container khatam kar ke jaati hai."

She further mentioned, "My sister cancels her appointment phir bhi aa jaati hai, main aa gai please kar do .. ! kitna sweet banne ki acting kar rahi hai camera pe.. aur real life mein?? staff Iss ke naam se bhaag jata hai ke iss irritating ko kaun handle kare."

Rozlyn also stated that Chahat's fans will come out in her support and troll her after she posts the video. However, she wrote that it won't affect her.

"Bohat log Chahat ko support karein gey I know but apna ek hi rule hai 'garibon ki haaye aur ch*tyon ki raai kabhi nahi lete tabhi safal insaan bante hain'," Rozlyn concluded.

Chahat is known for starring in shows like Nath, Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya, Hamari Bahu Silk, Laal Ishq, Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahi, and more.

On the other hand, Rozlyn has been a part of films like 'Dhama Choukdi', 'Savita Bhabhi', and 'Jee Lene Do Ek Pal'. She has also starred in the TV show 'Crime Alert'.

