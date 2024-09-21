Rozlyn Khan Accuses Society Members Of Harassment After Theft At Her House, Slams Police For Not Taking Action: 'Laptop, Ring, Clothes Stolen' | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Rozlyn Khan recently filed a police complaint at Oshiwara station in Mumbai, accusing several residents of harassment and property damage to her building. She also criticised the police for failing to act on her allegations. Khan stated that she had been harassed by her building people for a few months.

Speaking to Times Now, Rozlyn said, "I am a cancer survivor. I have been facing a lot of issues due to the side effects of the chemotherapy. They didn’t even allow an ambulance in the premise of society. The members did some setting in the elevator, as it doesn’t stop on the second floor where my flat is. They try everything to give me trouble."

Further, the actress revealed that valuable items like her laptop, ring, clothes, and other belongings, were stolen from her house during interior work. "I went to file a complaint, but the police didn’t help me out. I asked them to check the CCTV cameras, but nothing has happened yet," she added.

Rozlyn explained that her residential building is divided into two groups—one of defaulters and the other of sincere residents—both of which wanted her to join their group. However, she expressed no interest in and hence they began troubling her.

Earlier, Rozlyn shared a video on X and said that her society people had instructed the contractors to damage her cars. "Ye dekho video dated 17th June 2023 and my MRM mastectomy was done on 29th March and I came home after ten days stay in hospital, and immediately after that we started with radiation and TDM 1 ..! I went to police station during that period while coming back from hospital waited for two hours and left without help from senior officer Oshiwara police station .. I was made to climb everytime coming back from chemotherapy..!"

"Why am I talking about it today ?? As the society’s group is going beyond a limit , they instructed contractors to damage my cars and he literally abused me when asking to do the needful for color damages ..! Is this a civil matter ?? I love my cars just like my babies I hate a single scratch on it and they painted it like anything .. it’s my hard earned money .. mere pass koi sugar daddy nahi hai , main khud kaam karti hoon," she tweeted.