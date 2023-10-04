Actress Rozlyn Khan Beats Cancer, Flaunts Her Scars: 'I Faced Challenges Head On' | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Rozlyn Khan was diagnosed with oligometastatic breast cancer stage 4, for which she underwent chemotherapy and surgery. As October is celebrated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and has been designated as Pink Month, on this occasion, Rozlyn flaunted her scars.

Taking to her social media handle, Rozlyn penned a note that read, "October: cancer awareness month. Hope is being able to see that there is Light despite all of darkness..! This scar is a reminder that I have faced challenges head on and emerged strongly ( skin condition because of radiation ,will improve in few days) LD flab used for reconstruction..!

Earlier, the actress revealed that she was inspired by Selena Gomez throughout her treatment. "India has approximately 2 million cancer patients and mostly cancer is diagnosed at stage 4 , in my case also when I realised it was too late. Doctors did not confirmed my survival rate in the beginning as it spreaded to other parts of body. The most risky place was my spine but using aggressive treatments has saved my life today," she said.

"There was a time when my treatment was taking a toll on my body and mental health but I chose to be positive sharing my scar on social media will boast confidence of cancer patients that they can also heal n survive stage 4, my revelation in public has given rise to testing among my friends and their families and every day I get loads of DM on Instagram asking about my treatments and improvements. I have been shooting through my treatments and posting it too just to show that nothing is impossible, if you have positive mind set, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, " Aa Bhi Jaa music video actress added.