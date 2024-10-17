 Salman Khan To Continue Sikandar Shoot With Beefed Up Security Amid Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang: Reports
Nearly 10 personnel have been added to Salman Khan's security and they come for recce before he arrives on sets, reports stated

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
Salman Khan outside Baba Siddique's house on October 13 | Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who had cancelled all his meetings and work commitments for a few days after the death of his close friend and Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique, will not halt the shoot of his upcoming film Sikandar. Several news reports have stated that the actor, who has received death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, will shoot with beefed up security.

A report in Hindustan Times stated that 8-10 personnel have been added to his security and they come for recce before he arrives on sets.

A source informed the portal, "Abhi 1-2 din ka schedule aage peeche hua tha, but nothing major. Aage bhi suna hai ki schedule might get affected but not much. If shooting was earlier expected to finish by November or December, it will, at max, finish by January. But everyone’s safety is the priority right now."

However, it is still not clear if the actor will shoot for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18. On October 12, soon after the news of Siddique's death surfaced, Salman reportedly left the sets of the reality show and rushed to Lilavati Hopital where the politician was admitted.

Salman Khan's security heightened

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government recently heightened his security almost two years after it was upgraded to the Y+ category.

According to media reports, Y-plus security (four armed personnel) has been provided for Salman and a police escort vehicle will also travel alongside his car. A constable, who has been trained to use all weapons, will also accompany Salman.

In November 2022, after the actor received death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, he was provided with Y+ security and now, following the murder of Siddique, it is said that Salman will be under the close watch of Mumbai Police.

Before receiving the Y+ security, the actor was provided with a regular police protection by the Mumbai Police. Reportedly, he had also issued a gun license after death threat to him and his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan.

