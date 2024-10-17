 Salman Khan Farmhouse Case: Navi Mumbai Police Arrests Shooter Sukha From Panipat, Haryana
Sukha was one of the accused who conducted a recce of actor Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel. He played a key role in plotting the planned attack on Salman Khan's farmhouse.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 10:44 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai arrested notorious shooter Sukha (left) who conducted a recce of actor Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel | FPJ

In a major operation by Navi Mumbai Police, shooter Sukha was arrested in the state of Haryana this morning. The Panvel City Police of Navi Mumbai arrested notorious shooter Sukha from Panipat, Haryana. An FIR had already been registered against Sukha by the Navi Mumbai Police.

Sukha was one of the accused who conducted a recce of actor Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel. He played a key role in plotting the planned attack on Salman Khan's farmhouse.

article-image

Earlier, five other accused were arrested in connection with this case. Sukha is now being brought to Navi Mumbai for further interrogation.

The Navi Mumbai Police conducted the operation in coordination with the Panipat Police. Sukha will be produced in the Panipat court for transit remand.

This is a breaking news. More details will be updated.

