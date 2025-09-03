 Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut Credits CM Devendra Fadnavis For Resolving Maratha Quota Agitation
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday credited Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for resolving the Maratha quota agitation and ending the activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike, in a rare appreciation of the BJP leader.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 06:40 PM IST
article-image
Sanjay Raut praises CM Devendra Fadnavis for resolving the Maratha quota agitation and ending hunger strike of activist Manoj Jarange | File Photo

Fadnavis Worked Behind the Scenes

Talking to reporters, Raut said Fadnavis worked behind the scenes and was involved in deliberations with the cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha reservation. Raut said if the government has addressed the issue and saved Jarange's life, then it should be welcomed.

"Devendra Fadnavis was involved in the deliberations to resolve the issue. He was working in the background. All credit must go to Fadnavis," said the Sena (UBT) leader.

Maharashtra Govt Forms 9-Member Cabinet Sub-Committee To Expedite OBC Welfare, Address Reservation Issues
Maharashtra Govt Forms 9-Member Cabinet Sub-Committee To Expedite OBC Welfare, Address Reservation Issues

Raut Lauds Fadnavis’s Patience

Referring to the harsh criticism of the CM by Jarange and Maratha protesters, Raut said, "I will also laud Fadnavis's patience." Raut has been a bitter critic of the BJP and Fadnavis.

Criticism of Other Leaders

He, however, claimed that when Jarange came to Mumbai to launch his fast, BJP leaders spoke a different language. The BJP leader, barring Fadnavis, tried to "spread extreme hate", Raut claimed.

The Sena (UBT) targeted Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde over the Maratha agitation.

"Where were Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar? Why did they not participate in the deliberations? Did they wish that the issue should aggravate and Fadnavis be in the soup," Raut said.

Also Watch:

Maratha Agitation Resolution

Jarange on Tuesday declared victory on the fifth day of his fast after the Maharashtra government accepted most of his demands, including granting eligible Marathas Kunbi caste certificates, which will make them eligible for reservation in benefits available to Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

