Mumbai: BMC Takes Down Maratha Quota Protest Banners After Azad Maidan Morcha Ends | FPJ| Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Workers from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) were seen removing banners related to the Maratha quota protest at Azad Maidan and nearby areas, including locations around CSMT, on Wednesday, following the conclusion of the agitation on Tuesday evening. The protest, led by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, came to an end after the state government agreed to fulfil several of the demands put forth by the movement.

The protest, which lasted five days, saw Jarange Patil staging a hunger strike at Azad Maidan. On Monday evening, he ended his fast after the government accepted six out of his eight demands, including the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible members of the Maratha community, making them eligible for reservation benefits under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Jarange Patil broke his fast by drinking juice offered by Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation. Overcome with emotion, he broke down in tears, while supporters erupted in celebration with chants of “Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha,” “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai,” and “Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Celebrations at Azad Maidan

Following the announcement, jubilant crowds gathered at Azad Maidan, celebrating the outcome as a “historic success” for the Maratha community. Supporters praised Jarange Patil as the symbol of Maratha unity, crediting him with securing crucial concessions from the government. As the protest concluded peacefully, BMC workers began the clean-up and removal of protest banners from the site on Wednesday.

Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Patil's Statements

"We have scored a victory, and the credit goes to the Maratha community. Maratha people from Marathwada and Western Maharashtra will now get quota," he said.

The activist said the members of his community will eventually understand his decision to call off the agitation. "No Maratha in the Marathwada region will be left out of quota," he said, adding that village-level committees will be made to help Marathas establish their Kunbi lineage. "The community is happy, I am happy," he added.