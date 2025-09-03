Navi Mumbai News: Kalamboli Circle Traffic Eases After Redesign Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2025

Traffic at Navi Mumbai’s Kalamboli Circle eases after police-led redesign ahead of Ganeshotsav | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The traffic snarls at Navi Mumbai’s Kalamboli Circle have finally eased, offering major relief to motorists, especially during the Ganeshotsav rush. The improvement comes after swift action by the traffic police and timely decisions by the administration.

Critical Junction Redesigned

Kalamboli Circle is a crucial junction where service roads and several national highways converge, often leading to severe congestion. To tackle the problem, Senior Police Inspector Ajay Bhosale of the Kalamboli Traffic Division, soon after taking charge, held discussions with Navi Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade. Following the talks, the circle was narrowed and two underutilized roads were merged into the main flow.

Wider Routes for Smooth Flow

"The redesign has created two 30-metre-wide routes for vehicles heading towards JNPT in Uran and the Panvel–Jasambre highway. An additional lane has also been made available for vehicles arriving from the Sion–Panvel Highway. These measures have enabled smoother passage for both light and heavy vehicles. More than double the number of vehicles that used to pass earlier, travels through the road now this easing the traffic jam," Sr PI Bhosale said.

Addressing Long-Standing Congestion

Kalamboli Circle, which had been expanded during the development of the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, had over the years turned into a congestion hotspot due to rising vehicle numbers. The new arrangement has eased pressure to a significant extent.

"I noticed that the circle was too huge which caused heavy vehicles difficulty in taking turns thus increasing the congestion for longer duration. Hence after a discussion with DCP, we decided to cut through the circle," SrPI Bhosale added.

Infrastructure Support for Quick Fix

Thakur Infra Project Ltd. (TIPL) that is working on a flyover project on the same road, did the modifications that the police had asked for. "We needed to get quick modifications ahead of Ganeshotsav by reducing the circle’s width and merging roads to provide commuters relief. The work was completed just before the Ganesh festival," he further said.