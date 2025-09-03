Mumbai Division Train Manager Among 10 Central Railway Staff Honoured For Averting Potential Train Accidents

Central Railway General Manager Dharam Veer Meena felicitates Gangesh Kumar and other staff for averting potential train accidents | File Photo

Mumbai: Gangesh Kumar, Train Manager (Guard) of the Mumbai Division, was among ten Central Railway employees felicitated by General Manager Dharam Veer Meena for preventing a possible derailment near Diva station on July 31.

The felicitation ceremony took place on September 2, recognizing staff whose vigilance helped avert serious mishaps across the Central Railway network. Of the ten awardees, six belong to the Mumbai Division, including Gangesh Kumar, whose quick thinking was instrumental in preventing a possible mishap.

Quick Action Averts Derailment

While on duty aboard a Dombivli local, Kumar observed a track maintainer frantically waving and running along the tracks. Acting swiftly, he took immediate steps to halt an approaching Kalyan local on the Down Fast line. A subsequent inspection revealed a dangerous rail fracture between the Diva–Mumbra section—an incident that could have led to a derailment had the train not been stopped in time.

Track Maintainers’ Vigilance

Apart from that on July 31, Vinod Kalu Mhatre, a Track Maintainer posted at Kalyan, was on routine duty on the Diva–Mumbra section when he also detected a rail fracture. Without hesitation, Mhatre initiated immediate safety protocols and alerted the concerned departments, ensuring that no trains encountered the damaged track.

Motorman’s Quick Thinking

Similarly, on July 30, N. Prasad, a Motorman operating a Khopoli local, noticed an unusual jerk while approaching kilometer 74/26. Sensing something amiss, he brought the train to an immediate halt. A subsequent inspection revealed a broken rail head, which could have led to a derailment. His quick thinking and timely communication were instrumental in preventing a mishap.

Track Maintainers’ Monsoon Alerts

Just weeks earlier, on July 3, Ram Anant Mune, a Track Maintainer at Neral, discovered a fracture at kilometer 77/14 on the Badlapur–Vangani section. Mune acted swiftly to secure the track and notify railway authorities, helping avert a potentially serious incident.

In another monsoon-related incident, Naresh Vasant Ghare, a Track Maintainer from Karjat, was on patrolling duty on June 19 when he observed track dislocation due to heavy rains. Ghare’s prompt intervention and reporting ensured that the affected section was secured before any train movement.

Signal Maintainer’s Alertness

Likewise, on June 26, Vishal Bansode, an Electric Signal Maintainer (ESM) at Kalva, detected a rail fracture during a routine signal maintenance check. Bansode acted quickly to escalate the issue, once again averting a potential hazard.

Other Awardees Recognised

Apart from that, Manish Kumar and Vikas Kumar Pandit from Solapur Division; Nilesh from Nagpur Division; and Vishwamitra Kumar Yadav from Pune Division were also felicitated with the Safety Award for their alertness on this occasion. The Safety Award consists of a medal, a commendation certificate, a citation for exemplary safety work, and a cash prize of Rs 2,000.

Importance of Vigilance Highlighted

These incidents highlight the crucial role played by frontline railway staff in maintaining safety across the rail network, especially during the monsoon season when infrastructure is particularly vulnerable. Central Railway officials have praised the alertness and dedication of these employees, whose actions underscore the importance of vigilance in ensuring passenger safety.