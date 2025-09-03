Goonj To Hold Flood Relief Collection Drive in Navi Mumbai On September 7 |

In the wake of floods and landslides affecting several parts of the country, humanitarian organisation Goonj has announced a relief collection drive in Navi Mumbai this Sunday, September 7.

Goonj Flood Relief Drive

The camp will be held at 304, Aum Sai, Sector 7, Kharghar, next to the police station, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Volunteers led by Ravi Srivastava, along with the Goonj team, will coordinate the drive.

Volunteer Coordination

The organisers have appealed to citizens to contribute essential items such as dry rations, ready-to-eat food, utensils, sanitary pads, solar lights, blankets, clothes (including new undergarments), basic medicines, mosquito nets, raincoats, umbrellas, tarpaulins, toiletries, and school materials.

Monetary Contributions

Donors can also make monetary contributions via the Goonj website or QR code provided. Contributions of surplus cotton and hosiery cloth for Goonj’s “Not Just a Piece of Cloth” initiative are also encouraged.

Medical and Hygiene Support

At the same time, the organisers have clarified that certain items will not be accepted, including damaged or wet clothes, used undergarments, medicines, perishable food, broken furniture, shoes without soles, fragile or bulky items, and damaged travel bags.

Apart from material donations, Goonj has also urged people to contribute in non-material ways – by giving time, creative skills, or offering space in schools and organisations as collection centres.