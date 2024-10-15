Complex Conspiracy Unveiled In Baba Siddique Murder Case: Shooters Conducted Reconnaissance At Salman Khan's Residence In Bandra Before NCP Leader's Killing

Bollywood Actor Salman Khan (L) & Politician Baba Siddique (R) |

Mumbai: Investigations into the murder of politician Baba Siddique have unveiled a complex conspiracy involving multiple shooters, coordinated movements, and foreign-made weapons. Sources reveal that the shooters conducted meticulous reconnaissance of Siddique’s home and office five times over 28 days.

In a shocking development, it was discovered that the accused in Siddique’s murder case had also conducted surveillance on actor Salman Khan’s house. One of the accused shooters, Gurmail Baljit Singh, reportedly scouted Khan's residence last month. During the investigation, it emerged that after visiting Galaxy Apartments, Gurmail Baljit Singh attempted to destroy his mobile phone by breaking its display, complicating the case further.

One of the prime absconding accused, Zeeshan Akhtar, was not in Mumbai at the time of the murder but is believed to have orchestrated the entire operation remotely. According to sources, Akhtar coordinated directly with Shiv Kumar Gaurav, alias Shiva, another absconding accused shooter.

Shiva allegedly retrieved the murder weapon from Ghatkopar under the instructions of Shubham Lonkar, an arms dealer linked to the Bisnoi gang, who communicated via encrypted channels. Sources added that Shiva received the arms consignment in Ghatkopar from an agent connected to Shivam Lonkar.

About The Weapons Used In The Assassination

The weapons used in the assassination reportedly originated from Punjab. Investigators suspect that the recovered 9MM foreign-made pistol may have reached Zeeshan Akhtar via Pakistan or Nepal, raising concerns about cross-border arms smuggling and adding an international dimension to the case.

According to official sources, Gurmail Singh has a criminal history and extensive experience handling a 9mm gun, while the other shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, is believed to have received training, possibly with the assistance of absconding accused Subham Loankar, before arriving in Mumbai to join the assassination team targeting Baba Siddique.

According to official sources, the absconding accused Akhtar planned to facilitate the shooters' escape by arranging hideouts. The arrested accused revealed that Shiva informed them that, following the murder, he and the other accused intended to escape to Omkareshwar, a town near Ujjain, to rendezvous with a member of the notorious Lawrence gang. This member would assist them in staying underground for a few days before arranging their escape route.

2 Shooters Arrested

At the crime scene, two shooters were arrested with three mobile phones. Authorities are now scrutinizing several unregistered numbers found in their possession. It also emerged that Shiv, another key accused, was receiving direct orders from the absconding accused Zeeshan Akhtar via encrypted apps like Snapchat. Shiv was responsible for relaying these instructions to other involved parties.

The shooters were transported to Mumbai by Pravin, the brother of another accused, Shubham, who had travelled from Pune. Shubham is suspected of providing financial support for the murder. Investigators have also revealed that Shubham allegedly arranged fake Aadhaar cards for the shooters’ residences and sent them via Snapchat. The accused were instructed to take screenshots of the fake documents and then delete them.